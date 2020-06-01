Moderate rainfall predicted in Chennai as Southwest Monsoon hits Kerala

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The regional meteorological centre here has predicted light to moderate rainfall in Chennai and neighboring districts on Monday evening and Tuesday.

It will be the first showers of the Southwest Monsoon, which made its onset in Kerala on Monday. Rainfall activity in the Chennai region is caused by the convergence of the westerlies and sea breeze.

"It's the usual convective rainfall that we will be experiencing. The weather system in the Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area, which concentrated into a depression, has strengthened the westerlies helping rainfall activity in the region," said N Puviarasan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre of Regional Meteorological Centre.

Besides Chennai region, rainfall is expected in Vellore, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruppur, Tiruchirapalli, Pudukottai, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Theni, Dindigul, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts as well as Puducherry.