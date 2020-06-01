Unidentified man enters Chennai ATM on pretext of spraying disinfectant, decamps with Rs 8.2 lakh

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Adapting to change is often touted as the mantra for professional success. A burglar just proved it by emptying a private bank’s ATM here of Rs 8.2 lakh on Sunday after entering the kiosk on the pretext of spraying disinfectant.

With the government sending out an army of sanitary workers to disinfect public places to ward off the coronavirus, a man carrying a spray tube could be the least suspected for an ATM thief.

The unidentified man, who arrived in an autorickshaw with a bag and a spray tube, is said to have told the 65-year-old security guard of the ATM on MMDA East Main Road that he needed to spray disinfectant inside the kiosk as per the order of the city corporation.

“He went inside while the security guard stepped out and stood watching at a distance. Meanwhile, a customer who entered the kiosk noticed the suspect entering the password on the currency chest and mistook him to be an employee of bank. The customer then came out and waited,” said a police officer.

Within ten minutes, the man came out with the bag and rushed to the waiting autorickshaw. Suspecting some foul play, the customer alerted the security guard. Despite the duo trying to stop him, the man escaped in the rickshaw.

Upon being alerted, the bank manager reached the spot and discovered that Rs 8.2 lakh has been stolen.

Maduravoyal police have registered a case and detained six men who were engaged in filling cash at ATMs.

Since the suspect unlocked the chest with the key and correct password, the police suspected an inside job.