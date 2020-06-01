STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Web series producer booked for hurting religious sentiments on BJP spokesperson's complaint

The complaint filed on May 27 at the office of the Chennai city police commissioner claimed that the web series intended to target the Brahmin community and that scenes from the show are vulgar.

Published: 01st June 2020 06:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2020 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image for representational purpose only.

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The cyber crime wing of the Chennai police on Monday booked the director and producer of a yet-to-be-released web series following a complaint from the Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy.

The complaint filed on May 27 at the office of the Chennai city police commissioner claimed that the web series intended to target the Brahmin community and that scenes from the show are vulgar.

The producer Elango Raghupathy had subsequently on Sunday filed a complaint seeking action against those who made threat calls to him and circulated fake news and hate messages about him on social media.

He said he was receiving repeated threat calls after social media users alleged that he was involved in the recent incident where meat was thrown at a temple in Coimbatore. The social media posts also carried his phone number asking people to call and abuse him, he said.

A day after Raghupathy's complaint, police booked him and the director of the web series Babu Yogeshwaran based on the complaint filed by the BJP spokesperson.

The Cyber Crime wing of the Central Crime Branch registered a case under seven different sections including charges of provoking to cause riot, promoting enmity and causing fear among the public.

In his complaint, Thirupathy said the show intended to attack the religious sentiments of a particular community and create hatred amongst religions.

The complainant also mentioned a dialogue from the teaser which says, "Where does it say only a Brahmin should read the scriptures?" claiming that such dialogues were offensive.

With protests against the show snowballing on social media, the teaser was pulled down a few days after its release.

Raghupathy had told The New Indian Express on Saturday, "We haven't released the web series yet and just a one-minute teaser has been misunderstood. If people watch the web series, they will understand that it was not against any religion and that it is just about a fake godman."

He added the web series is a commissioned show where the ideas and approval of many people are needed. "They didn't just target me but also said vulgar things about my family and threatened to kill us," he said.

He said some people calling him did not even know the name of the series but just wanted to terrorise him because of the messages they received on social media.

The police are yet to register a case on Raghupathy's complaint.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Narayanan Thirupathy web series Elango Raghupathy
Coronavirus
A woman walks past closed shops at Janpath market during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi Tuesday April 14 2020. (Photo | PTI)
19-day lockdown extension will unleash economic mayhem: Analysts
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Medics on their way to collect samples of residents of Arjun Nagar for the COVID-19 test during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in Gurugram Sunday May 31 2020. (Photo | PTI) 
With highest spike of 8,392 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,90,535
An Assam-based woman holding her baby as she waits for her train at Central Railway Station. (Photo | P Jawahar
Mayhem in May as coronavirus wreaks havoc in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp