As cases soar, Corporation changes strategy

The Chennai Corporation on Monday intensified its containment strategy by focusing on vulnerable and co-morbid population, to test them early and provide adequate treatment.

Published: 02nd June 2020 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

Corporation Commissioner meeting patients at quarantine centre

Corporation Commissioner meeting patients at quarantine centre  | Express

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation on Monday intensified its containment strategy by focusing on vulnerable and co-morbid population, to test them early and provide adequate treatment. This moves comes amidst the huge spike in new cases.

Speaking to media, Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said, the corporation has begun a door-to-door surveillance to identify the elderly and co-morbid population, in places where positive cases were being recorded. He added, of the nine deaths recorded in city on Monday, eight of them were aged above 50, and had co-morbid conditions.

“They will be shifted to a quarantine facility for 7 to 10 days, and will be given adequate care. If they show symptoms, they will be treated early,’’ he said, adding that the focus was now more on Tondiarpet and Royapuram zones. Prakash said the strategy will focus on a large containment cluster, and vulnerable populations upto the periphery of a hotspot ward will be identified. “We have also asked police to provide a young set of constables to help us,’’ he added.

Chennai’s active cases

7,450

Royapuram (1297) + Tondiarpet (948) 45%

DEATHS

TN 11 CH 9

