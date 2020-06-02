Fear and trauma creep in, but show must go on

Jayanthi Pawar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: P Kumar, a 42-year-old conservancy worker from Purusaiwakkam, is afraid of the ordeal his family has to go through again, lest he contracts the virus for a second time. Kumar rejoined duty on Sunday, after making a full recovery from COVID-19.

For over 22 years, Kumar has been a conservancy worker, and collects garbage from houses. It was during one such rounds in late April that Kumar came in contact with a family that tested positive.

“It was a scary ordeal for all of us. At the hospital, we hardly got milk for my nine-months-old grandson, while it was even more traumatic when we moved home,” recalled Kumar. He continues, “The fear is still there everytime I stop at a house to collect garbage. I ensure that I clean myself before stepping into my house.”