Outer Ring Road project to be completed in 3 months: Minister

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a series of legal hurdles and delays, the two-decade-old Outer Ring Road project is expected to be completed in three months, which will also pave the way for setting up the proposed Rs 230 crore smart Tidel Park in Pattabiram.

K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Development, Tamil Culture and Archaeology, said the Outer Ring Road is key for the development of Tidel Park 3, which will come up in 5.57 lakh square feet and generate 25,000 jobs. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami laid the foundation for the park through video-conferencing on Monday.

“It had been delayed for two years. Now, in the wake of the High Court passing a judgment over land acquisition, the 200-m stretch will be completed soon,” said Pandiarajan.

This is the first Tidel Park to be developed by the AIADMK government, the minister said while expressing hope that the Outer Ring Road would be form an IT corridor for North Chennai as Rajiv Gandhi Salai has been for South Chennai.

The ‘smart’ Tidel Park will employ Internet of Things (IoT) concept. It will have three blocks. The first will be a 21-storey building with a hanging garden. Pandiarajan said the project was contemplated during the regime of former CM Jayalalithaa and conceptualised by the then planning and development secretary S Krishnan in 2016.