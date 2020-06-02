Web series makers booked by police

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The cyber crime wing of the Chennai police on Monday, booked director Babu Yogeshwaran and producer Elango Raghupathy, of a yet-to-be-released web series, based on a complaint claiming the series intended to target a particular community.

Elango had earlier told Express, “We haven’t released the series yet, and the teaser has been misunderstood. If people watch the series, they will understand that it was not against any religion, and that it is just about a fake godman.”

The duo have been charged under seven different sections. The were booked a day after Elango filed a complaint seeking action against those circulating fake news about him, and those who made threat calls. The police are yet to register a case on the same.