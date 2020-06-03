25 two wheelers roped in to disinfect narrow Chennai streets, curb spread of COVID-19

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday flagged off nine two wheelers fitted with special sprayers to disinfect narrow streets in the containment zones of Chennai to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In all, 25 such two wheelers, bought at a cost of Rs 1.36 crore, would be pressed into service.

Each two wheeler can spray 1,620 litres of disinfectant within an hour. After the COVID-19 related tasks are over, these vehicles would be used to put out fire accidents occurring in narrow streets in the city.

An official release here said the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services Department personnel have been engaged in disinfecting roads and streets across the state. In Chennai, disinfectants have been sprayed at 45,000 places including hospitals, markets, bus terminuses etc. The department's vehicles use ladders but they cannot enter the narrow streets and hence these two wheelers have been bought.

Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, DGP JK Tripathy, Fire and Rescue Services Director C Shylendra Babu and senior officials were present on the occasion.