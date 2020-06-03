No Aadhaar, no haircut in Chennai?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The doomsday theorists thought it would snatch away your innate privacy. The vocal proponents claimed it would decimate terrorism. Neither group prophesied that the unique ID would become mandatory for a haircut in the near future. To keep COVID-19 infection at bay, Chennai’s nodal officer to battle the viral infection has issued instructions to salons and spas to maintain a register with customers’ names, mobile numbers, and Aadhaar details.

However, the order did not mention whether salons should refuse to offer service to those without Aadhaar numbers or not willing to provide the number. The order also did not provide options to register any other government-issued identification numbers in such cases. A senior official of the corporation, which is the implementing authority, said they are yet to have a clarity on the issue.