COVID-19 patients in Chennai violating home isolation to be institutionally quarantined

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation will track COVID-19 patients under home isolation and those found to be violating guidelines and moving freely outside will be taken for institutional quarantine, Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said in a press meet on Thursday.

The special nodal officer for the Corporation, J Radhakrishnan, said violators may even be slapped with police cases.

Amidst media reports that all contacts of those who tested COVID-positive will be institutionally quarantined, Prakash told The New Indian Express that it was not the case.

“We have developed a system to track violators who move freely outside. This will alert us and we will take them for institutional quarantine with the help of police,” he said.

“This will also apply to extended contacts of COVID-19 patients who may be asymptomatic and are supposed to be under home quarantine,” he added.

Radhakrishnan said that in several areas where people are cooperating by wearing masks and following the guidelines, cases have been brought under control. So far, 9034 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the city.