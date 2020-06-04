Paper ticket holders can get refund from Friday for trains cancelled during lockdown

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai division of Southern Railway has announced that passengers who are holding paper tickets for trains that were cancelled between March 21 and June 30 can get the amount refunded from Friday. The passengers can visit the ticket counters falling under the Chennai division and produce the tickets to get the refund.

A statement from Southern Railway said the counters are located in the following railway stations: Chennai Central, Chennai Egmore, Chennai Beach, Thirumayilai, Mambalam, St. Thomas Mount, Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Tindivanam, Perambur, Avadi, Tiruvallur, Arakkonam, Katpadi, Walajah Road, Ambur, Gudiyatham, Vaniyambadi and Jolarpettai.

"The passengers can get the refund up to 180 days from the date of journey," said the statement. The beginning of the refund has been staggered based on the original scheduled journey. The dates of the beginning of the refund are as follows:

Original journey date --- Refund dispersal commencing date

March 21 to 31 --- June 5

April 1 to 14 --- June 12

April 15 to 30 --- June 19

May 1 to 15 --- June 26

May 16 to 31 --- July 3

June 1 to 30 --- July 10

Southern Railway said all passengers should visit the counters wearing masks and must maintain social distancing during the exercise.