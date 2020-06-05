Airport admin buliding sealed
CHENNAI: The city airport’s administrative building has been sealed after two employees of the Airport Authority of India tested positive for the coronavirus infection on Thursday. This comes as 59 international returnees and 32 domestic passengers have been tested positive since May 9.