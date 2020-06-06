STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

I am not ‘commercial’ enough: Radhika Apte

There’s a popular Internet joke — how everything Netflix makes has Radhika Apte in it. But the versatile actor has been missing in action for a while now.

Published: 06th June 2020 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: There’s a popular Internet joke — how everything Netflix makes has Radhika Apte in it. But the versatile actor has been missing in action for a while now. The break wasn’t conscious, but has proved to give her a breather, admitted Radhika, in a candid chat with senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai, as part Indulge Time Pass, a series of webinars organised by The New Indian Express group. “After working round the clock for eight years, it feels good to not have FOMO, and relax. I have nothing to complain about personally, but what’s happening around is quite disconcerting,” said the actor, connecting from London, where she has been spending the lockdown. 

“Contrary to what most people say about not being able to do anything, I feel that not having to be anywhere lets me do whatever I want. I want to do nothing,” she said, laughing. But it isn’t quite true though. Radhika has been spending her time writing several scripts. She also opened up about a short film she has directed, starring Shahana Goswami and Gulshan Devaiah. However, the actor refused to divulge much. “We just got into an international competition, but let’s see; I don’t know what will happen with it yet,” she remarked.

The past year, however, has been big for Radhika, internationally. The actor was part of three foreign films: The Wedding Guest, The Ashram, Liberté: A Call to Spy. Increasingly, international content has had protagonists who hail from different parts of the world, including India. We see actors cross over more often, but has this portrayal improved? Radhika didn’t think so. “I am grateful for representation, but usually if there is a Indian-American protagonist, there is a reason why it is so.

An exception would be Danny Boyle’s Yesterday, where the lead was Indian-Brit, but he could have been anyone. I aspire to do more work that is not linked to any place.” Radhika’s last few Bollywood projects have been gamechangers —Andhadhun, for example. But the actor said it hasn’t amped her ‘commercial viability’. She went on to say that she still gets rejected because she isn’t ‘commercial enough’. “I might be generalising, but in India, we compromise when it comes to actors.

It has nothing to do with performance.” And while she really likes acting, the actor admitted she doesn’t always enjoy the gamut of other activities it comes with. “It is frustrating that appearances and networking lands more work, than actual skill-honing. The lockdown has made me wonder what I really want do. A career-change might not be that bad. Start a restaurant maybe,” she said.

However, it doesn’t mean that the actor isn’t doing interesting work. She has completed shooting for a futurist mockumentary for Hotstar with Vijay Varma. “It is one of the best experiences I have had. Next year, I will be shooting for Shantaram,” she said. But she added that she is quite happy not knowing what will come tomorrow. “I haven’t thought about it much; I am quite happy not knowing what happens tomorrow. Happier this way.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Breathless: Disposable masks, gloves pose another health hazard
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Image of an emergency ward at a private hospital use for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
600 more hospitals in India designated as Covid-19 treatment centres within four weeks
For representational purposes.
3,000 mobile phones found running on same IMEI, manufacturer booked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp