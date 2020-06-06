Three Madras High Court judges test COVID positive

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three judges of the Madras High Court on Friday tested positive for Covid-19 and are undergoing treatment in private hospitals in the city, said sources in the High Court.

Following this, the functioning of the court has been restricted with limited benches put in place and judges to hold video-conferencing from their residences. Apart from the three judges, some of the personal staff and secretaries have also tested positive. Two division benches and four single judges will take up only urgent matters and the hearings would be conducted from the residential chambers of the judges and not from the Court premises from Monday. A circular pertaining to functioning of courts has also been released.

The restriction will also apply to subordinate courts across the State as nine district courts were allowed to conduct open court hearings. All access to the High Court premises will be restricted till June 30.