STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Is there a delay in accounting for coronavirus deaths in Tamil Nadu?

In the past few weeks, some deaths have not figured in the bulletin, analyses Express

Published: 08th June 2020 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 03:17 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers busy taking nosal swab samples from a woman or COVID-19 test at a Public Health Laboratory and Health Care Center at Egmore in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State has so far been publishing daily health bulletins with the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths. However, in the past few weeks, some deaths caused due to the virus have not yet appeared in the bulletin. Express came across four such cases - three from Chennai and one from Madurai - that were not mentioned in the bulletin.

According to the death certificate accessed by Express, a 41-year-old man from Old Washermenpet passed away on June 3 at a private hospital near Kattankulathur. The deceased bank-employee, who did not have comorbidity too, had Covid-19 and died of viral pneumonitis. His family members said the patient was admitted to the Stanley Medical College Hospital on May 25 and later shifted to a private hospital on May 28. “The burial also took place on June 3 evening itself. The body was directly sent by the hospital to the burial ground and we witnessed the proceedings from a faraway distance,’’ said the deceased’s elder brother.

In a similar incident, a 76-year-old patient from Ambattur, admitted at the KMCH, passed away on May 26 due to Covid-19, according to the medical report issued by the hospital. His family members said he was admitted at KMCH on May 18 and after four days, his fever only got worse and he was moved to the Intensive Care Unit. He died on May 26. However, even though it has been 10 days, his death case has not appeared in the bulletin.

In Madurai, a 72-year-old woman, a resident of Tamil Nadu Housing Board in Anuppanadi, Madurai, with fever and shortness of breath, was tested positive on June 4 at a private hospital. Sources close to the family said she was referred to the Government Rajaji Hospital at 5.50 pm. Hospital authorities confirmed she died the same day at 10:35pm due to respiratory failure and sepsis. However, this case too has not been mentioned yet.

Similarly, a 63-year-old man from Chennai who had gone to Koodankulam in Tirunelveli district on May 23 for his son’s marriage,  fainted during the marriage the next day, hospital sources said. He was taken to a nearby hospital and was declared dead.

Koodankulam police brought the body as a medico-legal case (MLC) to Kanyakumari government medical college hospital on May 24. As the body was brought in as MLC, a throat sample was taken and the deceased tested positive. The body was cremated in Nagercoil on Monday but this death has not been mentioned in the bulletin yet.  When contacted, officials of the death audit team said, “There may be a delay but we have not missed any deaths. We will review these cases,’’ the official said.

Director of Public Health Dr TS Selvavinayagam said that he will look into the issue. Details of this has been shared to him.

Official reply

When contacted, officials of the death audit team said, “There may be a delay but we have not missed any deaths. We will review these cases” Director of public health said he will look into the issue

(Inputs:Lalitha Ranjani @Madurai, M Abdul Rabi @Nagercoil).

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu COVID 19 cases coronavirus deaths Cehnnai MAdurai Nagercoil
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
From the Bundesliga venues of Deutschland to the churches of Britain, from police officers to local teenagers... here are a few images of support and solidarity as the people of USA wages on the war against racism, police brutality and white supremacy. (Photos | AP)
We kneel: Footballers to COVID warriors, 10 iconic photos of people kneeling in solidarity to George Floyd protests
As Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Bobby' actress. (Photo | Twitter)
Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: Check out some rare photos of 'Bobby' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp