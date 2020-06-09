Chennai police books ex-TV anchor for spreading 'false news' on unavailibility of COVID-19 beds

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch wing of Chennai city police have booked, ex television anchor T V Varadharajan for allegedly spreading false news based on the complaint by the Health Department.

Earlier, Varadarajan had released a video on social media alleging that an acquaintance tested positive for COVID-19 and was unable to find a hospital bed, even after making calls to top officials.

He told people to stay safe at home in light of this.

Responding to this, Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar said the newsreader was spreading false news and denied the allegations that there not enough beds available.

Based on a complaint from the Health Department the Central Crime Branch on Monday evening registered a case under four sections - IPC 153 (spreading rumour), IPC 505(1)(b) (intentionally spreading fake news), IPC 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and section 3 of Epidemic diseases act.