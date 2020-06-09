Chennai police books ex-TV anchor for spreading 'false news' on unavailibility of COVID-19 beds
Earlier, Varadarajan had released a video on social media alleging that an acquaintance tested positive for COVID-19 and was unable to find a hospital bed, even after making calls to top officials.
CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch wing of Chennai city police have booked, ex television anchor T V Varadharajan for allegedly spreading false news based on the complaint by the Health Department.
He told people to stay safe at home in light of this.
Responding to this, Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar said the newsreader was spreading false news and denied the allegations that there not enough beds available.
Based on a complaint from the Health Department the Central Crime Branch on Monday evening registered a case under four sections - IPC 153 (spreading rumour), IPC 505(1)(b) (intentionally spreading fake news), IPC 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and section 3 of Epidemic diseases act.