STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Vedanthangal: TN forest dept does a big U-turn, says no plans to denotify parts of the bird sanctuary

This is contrary to the forest department's earlier proposal, which goes in greater detail on why the department wants to denotify the outer 2 km radius of the sanctuary area.

Published: 10th June 2020 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Forest Department on Tuesday swung into damage control mode on the proposal to denotify 40 per cent of Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary.In a press release, S Yuvaraj, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Chief Wildlife Warden, said the department has no plans to de-notify the outer 2 km of the sanctuary, rather it will be declared as an eco-sensitive zone.

“The proposal we made was to make 1 km surrounding the Vedanthangal tank as core, the next 2 km as buffer and the outer 2 km as an eco-sensitive zone in line with the Union Environment Ministry guidelines.” Projects located within the notified eco-sensitive zones will be regulated as specified under ESZ notification. Usually, ESZ is identified outside the sanctuary area.   

This is contrary to the department’s earlier proposal, which goes into greater detail on why the department wanted to de-notify the outer 2 km of the sanctuary area. Nowhere in the list of documents, reviewed by Express, submitted to the Union Environment Ministry and National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) had the Forest Department made a mention of the eco-sensitive zone.

In fact, the Ministry has raised a query regarding the proposal on Tuesday. Express was unable to ascertain the nature of the query.The original proposal was submitted to the Ministry on January 23, State Board for Wildlife clears it through a circular agenda in February without holding a regular meeting and recording the minutes. On March 19, the then environment secretary, Shambu Kallolikar, wrote to NBWL mentioning in clear terms seeking to denotify the outer 2 km zone of the existing 5 km of the sanctuary.

The site inspection report of the wildlife warden and the justification note attached with the proposal also said the 5-km sanctuary was making it difficult for establishment of any small, medium or large industries that provide employment to local people.

The site inspection report further goes on to say that denotifying the outer 2 km zone would not have any negative impact on birds in the sanctuary.“But, this will definitely have a positive impact on local people because they will be free from restrictions on land conversion, own house construction and any other personnel activities in the sanctuary,” it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vedanthangal saveVedanthangal chennai bird sanctuary
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp