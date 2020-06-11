STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

As cases spike in Chennai, hundreds of new doctors appointed

As four government hospitals in the city are filled fully, the Health Department is trying to add additional beds and appointing more doctors.

Published: 11th June 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus testing

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The robust health infrastructure of Tamil Nadu is now bursting at its seams. With a whopping 1,927 new cases being reported on Wednesday, of which 1,392 were in Chennai, the requirement for hospital space is becoming a serious issue. As four government hospitals in the city are filled fully, the Health Department is trying to add additional beds. It is also appointing more doctors and paramedics to tackle the continuing spurt in cases.   

On Wednesday, Health Secretary Beela Rajesh handed over appointment letters to doctors recruited for Covid duty at the Directorate of Medical Education campus. A press statement claimed the government had appointed 574 postgraduate non-service doctors on a monthly salary of  Rs 75,000 and 665 MBBS doctors on a monthly salary of Rs 60,000. The department also appointed 365 lab technicians on a monthly salary of Rs 15,000 and 1,230 multi-purpose health workers on a monthly salary of Rs 12,000. All the persons have been appointed on contract basis for three months.

More deaths

Among the deceased, four had no co-morbidities. The youngest among the dead was a 38-year-old man from Chengalpattu, who died at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Monday, a day after testing positive. The State also tested 16,667 people on Wednesday. The number of persons who were discharged from hospitals stood at an impressive 1,008, pushing up the number of recovered cases across the State to 19,333. The death toll across the State now stands at 326 and active cases, at 17,179.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai coronavirus Doctors appointment
India Matters
Nirav Modi (File photo)
ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms
Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India
Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Wednesday June 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Don't have countrywide data on daily corona testing capacity: Centre's RTI reply
A boy passes by a COVID-19 graffiti . (Photo| ANI)
Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu
After attack on doctor, 300 doctors of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital refuse to resume COVID duties
Actor Rana Daggubati (File Photo | PTI)
'We're the wrong race,' Rana Daggubati on the Kerala Elephant Death
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp