Chennai cops seize eight bottles of liquor, two crates of beer from Ramya Krishnan's car

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Police seized around eight bottles of liquor and two crates of beer from a car that belonged to actor Ramya Krishnan on East Coast Road on Thursday.

"On Thursday night, a regular vehicle check was conducted on ECR, when vehicles coming from Mahabalipuram in Chengalpattu district towards Chennai were stopped. Similarly, a Toyota Innova Crysta belonging to the actor was stopped at Muthukadu check post and police found two crates of beer and eight bottles of alcohol inside the vehicle," said a police officer.

The police seized the liquor bottles as Tasmac shops in the city were closed due to the lockdown. A case was registered against the actor's driver who was taken to Kanathur police station and later released on bail.