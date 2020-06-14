Students in IIT-Madras hostel asked to stay indoors as PhD scholar tests COVID-19 positive

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A PhD scholar from Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. Other residents of the Bhadra hostel in the campus where she stays have been asked to stay indoors and her close contacts have been asked to isolate.

"The scholar was sick for a few days. We sent her samples a couple of days back. The results came back on Saturday morning and we learned she tested positive," said Jane Prasad, the Registrar of the institution.

She said that the student was doing well and the institution is awaiting further instructions from government officials. Prasad said that the corporation and Health Department officials were alerted immediately.

"As of now, we have instructed all students from the hostel block to not leave their rooms. Once the government gives us further instructions, we'll know if only those on the same floor should be

isolated or everyone from the hostel should be," she said.

Currently about 200 students reside on the IIT-M campus. Many of them are students who could not find transport back home on time or are foreign students.

Prasad said that while all classes have been cancelled on campus since the lock down, only hostel residents who could not go back home continue to stay.

"We are following all government protocols. We have installed soaps in all hand washes. We fine students who do not wear a mask on campus. If any student is sick for at least three days, we have asked them to

inform us. That is how we tested this scholar," said Prasad.