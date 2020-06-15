Chennai shopping hub closed after 25 COVID-19 cases reported in the area

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After over 25 COVID-19 cases were reported from the lanes off Arya Gowda Street, a shopping hub in West Mambalam, shops there have been asked to shut down until further notice.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, a Corporation official said that the police department had asked them to consider closing down shops on the road and the streets branching off it since the place was heavily congested.

“Based on the suggestion by the police department, Corporation officials including the zonal officer inspected the stretch on Monday morning,” said a corporation official.

It was originally decided to close down the shops for a period of ten days. However, due to the impending lockdown, it will now remain closed until the end of the lockdown period.

“We have announced that the shops will close from today afternoon but we will start implementing it strictly from tomorrow (Tuesday),” the official said.