Chennai lockdown: City's borders to be fortified with multilayer checking from June 19

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K Shanmugam has directed the Chennai Corporation Commissioner and Collectors of three adjoining districts to strictly enforce the intensified lockdown for 12 days that begins from June 19 by restricting the movement of people within and outside to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“The focus should also be on streamlined testing, patient management, effective contact tracing, quarantine and containment area management and ensuring the smooth supply of essentials in the quarantine houses and in the containment area to make the lockdown a success," the Chief Secretary said in his letter.

Shanmugam said the administration should focus on issues like strengthening the surveillance and survey of the containment area/quarantine houses and organising fever camps in areas outside the containment area for the early detection and testing of those suspected to have COVID-19.

The Chief Secretary also urged the administrations in the three districts and the Chennai Corporation to mount publicity campaigns to create awareness among the public for ensuring better discipline on social distancing and wearing masks. Public should be made aware that use of masks is compulsory and any violation is punishable with a fine.

The following are the key directions given for the intensified lockdown: