Chennai police tells city residents not to use vehicles during the 12-day lockdown

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai city traffic police has asked the public not to use their vehicles during the 12-day lockdown that begins on Friday. The public are advised to walk to purchase essentials and that too in shops within 2 kilometers from their house.



The statement said those using vehicles for permitted activities must get an e-pass in the government portal (www.tnepass.tnega.org) and carry identity cards from their employers. A print out of the pass must be pasted on the vehicle. The police have also warned that vehicles of the violators will be seized. For clarifications, public can contact 044-2345 2330 / 044-2345 2362 / 90031 30103.