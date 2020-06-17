Chennai police tells city residents not to use vehicles during the 12-day lockdown

CHENNAI: The Chennai city traffic police has asked the public not to use their vehicles during the 12-day lockdown that begins on Friday. The public are advised to walk to purchase essentials and that too in shops within 2 kilometers from their house.
The statement said those using vehicles for permitted activities must get an e-pass in the government portal (www.tnepass.tnega.org) and carry identity cards from their employers. A print out of the pass must be pasted on the vehicle. The police have also warned that vehicles of the violators will be seized. For clarifications, public can contact 044-2345 2330 / 044-2345 2362 / 90031 30103.
CHENNAI: The Chennai city traffic police has asked the public not to use their vehicles during the 12-day lockdown that begins on Friday. The public are advised to walk to purchase essentials and that too in shops within 2 kilometers from their house.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Bank of England set to unveil another big stimulus for UK to revive economy
Manipur HC directs Speaker not to pronounce order on 7 Congress defectors till Friday
Naxals with COVID-19 symptoms asked to leave camps in Chhattisgarh
LJP seeks Bihar govt's intervention for probe to punish 'guilty' in Sushant's death
India not crying over coronavirus crisis, will turn it into opportunity, says PM Modi at commercial coal mining launch
Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford back to the day job after activism during pandemic