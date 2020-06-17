STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai's COVID-19 patients not given discharge summary?

When contacted, officials from Omandurar Government hospital and RGGGH denied that they were not giving discharge summaries.

Published: 17th June 2020 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amidst the debate whether the COVID 19 deaths and cases are underreported, a few COVID patients who have been discharged from government hospitals said they were not provided with discharge summary, despite requesting for it. Also, some of the 'summary', got it in a single page with no proper details and some got it without authorised signature from the hospital.

"In May, seven of my family members were tested for COVID-19 including me. Since four of them had only mild infection, they were taken to a care center. My father aged 60 and grandmother aged 75 were admitted at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. They did not get any discharge summary. They demanded the hospital for it, but they did not give saying they are not issuing discharge summary for anyone," said one of the recovered patients from Mogappair.

Not just them, a few of people had to demand for discharge summary for days, he added. "Two of my friends had to ask for days before getting the summary. If we do not get a summary, we won't have a record of us getting admitted in a hospital at all. I suspect the government is hiding cases this way," he said.

Even the patients who got the summary, said it did not have any details. "I was admitted along with 60 other patients in Omandurar government hospital. All of us got only a single page 'summary', which only mentioned discharge date, diagnosis and discharge advice. There are no details on the treatment given or anything else. We at least got the summary, I know a dozen people who did not get the summary at all. There is no record in the government that they were tested positive," said a 30-year-old recovered patient who wished to stay anonymous.

Adding, another man from the same cluster said those admitted in Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital and Stanley Medical College Hospital got only handwritten discharge slips. "The slips do not even look like the authorised ones from the hospital. Also, if treatment details are not mentioned, when the same patient suffers any other infection or disease, the doctor then treating him/her will have no details about their past medication. That can be very dangerous and even prove fatal in a few cases."

"There are numerous cases where patients did not get discharge summary. Not just this, when people go for testing in private labs, they give a report, whereas the government doesn't do it. They only tell you when you are positive and do not inform at all if the person is negative. This itself is a way to hide cases," said David Manohar, civic activist from Arappor Iyakkam.

When contacted, officials from Omandurar Government hospital and RGGGH denied that they were not giving discharge summaries. An official from the Omandurar hospital also said people who did not get discharge summaries are those who could have possibly 'ran away'. However, activists say if people are openly demanding for it, how could they have run away.

An official from Stanley Medical College Hospital said most patients after being stabilised are being sent to care centers. So, there could be some issues in the Care centers. Also, about the handwritten summaries, he said it could have happened in one off cases where the discharged patient is in a hurry and the doctors had to handle large number of patients.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
chennai COVID patients COVID 19 Tamil Nadu corona Chennai covid
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp