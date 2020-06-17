Office-goers hit as Chennai borders shut

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Though the complete lockdown is set to being only on Friday, the city’s borders have already been sealed. Thousands of office-goers and daily wage labourers, who travel from the neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram, have not been able to enter Chennai without an e-pass. The motorists who were denied entry into the city picked up arguments with police personnel deployed at Nallur, Paranur and Sriperumbudur toll gates. Many said they have been travelling from suburbs without e-pass for nearly 30 days.

Though e-passes were always mandatory, the city police were not enforcing the same rigorously until Tuesday. The police and revenue officials blamed the private firms for not adhering to lockdown guidelines due to which the city’s entry points are witnessing a sudden vehicle pile up. “Lockdown relaxations were announced with the precondition that only 50 percent of staff should be engaged, that too with transit pass. Barring a few IT companies, the majority of private company employees’ travel without e-pass,” said a revenue official.

With many private companies and small scale industries yet to resume operations in Tiruvallur and Kanchipuram, thousands of people commute to Chennai for work. “On Monday I was denied entry at the Paranur toll gate to enter the city. My company asked me to apply for a pass and come to office in Ashok Nagar, but there was no option for individuals to apply passes for travelling to office,’ rued an employee S Manju from a financial consulting company.

A senior official said, “All the private companies should apply e-pass for their staff, without which they will not be allowed to travel into Chennai city. Those who engage in essential service such as media also have to obtain an e-pass for crossing the city borders.”