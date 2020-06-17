STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu government relaxes Chennai intensified lockdown norms

Taxis ferrying passengers to airport and railway stations allowed. Banks are allowed to function for a few more days.

Police checking vehicle movement during the lockdown near Kilpauk Poonamallee High road in Chennai. (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday relaxed a few norms for the intensified lockdown that is coming into force in Chennai from Friday.

These are the relaxations as per the government order issued on Wednesday:

  1. Pre-paid autos, taxis and private vehicles allowed to ferry passengers from railway stations and airports.
  2. Police personnel will regulate these vehicles in railway stations and airports and e-pass will be issued by TN e-governance agency.
  3. Headquarters of banks and financial institutions are permitted to function with minimal staff.
  4. Bank branches with minimal staff may function from June 20 to June 26 from 10 am to 2 pm for cash transactions relating to distributors and retail dealers of essential items like petroleum products and LPG. No direct service to public is permitted.
  5. Workers staying within the premises of industries need not be tested for RTPCR.
  6. E-passes will be issued by the Industries department to managerial and supervisory categories of industries for movement in and out of Greater Chennai Police Commissionerate areas and other areas enforcing lockdown to their industrial units.
  7. Seaports will be permitted to handle cargo for essential commodities, medical equipment and other medical services with minimum staff.
  8. Telecom, essential IT-ITES services to function with minimal staff and e-pass will be provided to workers in the list provided by the companies.
  9. Milk and drinking water vehicles permitted.
  10. Permission to staff working in petrol bunks provided they carry id cards, delivery of LPG cylinders allowed.
Chennai lockdown Chennai intense lockdown
