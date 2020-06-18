STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai's Anna Salai to be shut from June 19 for all vehicles except ambulances

The Chennai police have set up 288 vehicle checkposts and drones will be used to monitor public movement

Published: 18th June 2020 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

A huge graffiti is seen on a road near Teynampet signal, Anna Salai during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Martin Louis/EPS)

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai police have warned that vehicles of people moving in the city without valid reasons will be seized during the 12-day lockdown that begins on Friday.

Addressing reporters, the city police commissioner A K Viswanathan said that Anna Salai, the city's main arterial road, will remain closed except for ambulance services.

He said auto rickshaws and cabs plying to railway stations and the airport are being given special passes.

People heading to work in allowed sectors like government employees, health staff, corporation staff and journalists are requested to carry their identity cards all the time.

However, people working in these sectors or those heading to the railway station and airport cannot travel on Anna Salai though they can cross the road at certain points.

Meanwhile, people who travel across the borders of Chennai to reach office are advised to stay on the side where they work as crossing the city police limits will not be allowed.

The Chennai police have set up 288 vehicle checkposts and drones will be used to monitor public movement.

Cases will be booked against people who use duplicate e-passes and those who roam without masks.

People are requested to cooperate with the police by getting essentials within a two kilometre radius from their house and avoiding the use of vehicles.

The Commissioner also said that 788 police personnel have tested positive for the virus and more than 300 returned to active duty. Around 39 are admitted in hospitals while others are quarantined at
their homes or corporation care centres.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anna Salai Chennai lockdown
India Matters
For representational purposes
Ladakh standoff: Hundreds of Twitter handles from Pakistan spreading false info
A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
19 Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs, 3 states in focus as elections begin
Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagment party on June 30, 2018, held at Antilla, in south Mumbai.
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar lose Instagram followers
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Modi govt's pet project Bharatmala Phase-1 to get delayed by 4 years: ICRA

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • slum mkk
    the entire administration IAs
    1 day ago reply
Videos
With no one venturing out to the sea for fishing, mechanised fishing boats are anchored at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in Chennai | P Jawahar
Chennai Lockdown Day 1: Fish seller throws hundreds of fish into dustbin
Late Malayalam director Sachy
'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' director Sachy passes away, Mollywood pays tribute
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp