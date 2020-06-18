Chennai's Anna Salai to be shut from June 19 for all vehicles except ambulances

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai police have warned that vehicles of people moving in the city without valid reasons will be seized during the 12-day lockdown that begins on Friday.

Addressing reporters, the city police commissioner A K Viswanathan said that Anna Salai, the city's main arterial road, will remain closed except for ambulance services.

He said auto rickshaws and cabs plying to railway stations and the airport are being given special passes.

People heading to work in allowed sectors like government employees, health staff, corporation staff and journalists are requested to carry their identity cards all the time.

However, people working in these sectors or those heading to the railway station and airport cannot travel on Anna Salai though they can cross the road at certain points.

Meanwhile, people who travel across the borders of Chennai to reach office are advised to stay on the side where they work as crossing the city police limits will not be allowed.

The Chennai police have set up 288 vehicle checkposts and drones will be used to monitor public movement.

Cases will be booked against people who use duplicate e-passes and those who roam without masks.

People are requested to cooperate with the police by getting essentials within a two kilometre radius from their house and avoiding the use of vehicles.

The Commissioner also said that 788 police personnel have tested positive for the virus and more than 300 returned to active duty. Around 39 are admitted in hospitals while others are quarantined at

their homes or corporation care centres.