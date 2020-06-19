STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Day 1 of Chennai's new lockdown sees deserted roads and vigilant cops

Before 12.30pm, around 300 vehicles were seized from violators for roaming aimlessly and around 100 more drivers were booked for using duplicate e-passes or the ones issued during the last lockdown

Published: 19th June 2020 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2020 02:11 PM   |  A+A-

Police stop vechicles at Gst road near Tambaram on Friday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The intensified lockdown that started on Friday streets saw deserted roads and vigilant cops who seized hundreds of vehicles, booked violators and collected fines.

Most residents walked to nearby shops to purchase essentials adhering to the government order.

Vehicle movement was high from 9am to 10am near Thousand Lights, Kodambakkam, Tambaram and Guindy. Later, only a handful of vehicles were seen around the city.

The main roads that connect various parts of the city like GST Road, Poonamallee High Road, Anna Salai and GNT Road were deserted. The police also shut down many flyovers and some roads have been made one-way to check vehicle movement.

Since it is the first day of the lockdown, police personnel allowed vehicles to ply on Anna Salai. They said that from 2pm onwards all roads leading to Anna Salai will be closed.

The police personnel have set up 288 checkposts across the city. Even while collecting fines, the police maintained social distancing. A police officer was seated under the temporary shed and as violators' vehicles were seized, they were made to stand in a line with one metre distance. With a QR code set at a distance, the violators were told to pay the fine through Paytm.

A view of the road near Chennai Central. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

According to the city police, before 12.30pm around 300 vehicles were seized from violators for roaming without any purpose and around 100 more drivers were booked for using duplicate e-passes or the ones issued during the last lockdown.

In order to avoid physical contact with the public, the police used drones at Triplicane, Aminjikarai, Anna Nagar, Saidapet and Tambaram. One drone with a speaker and another with a high definition camera were used to monitor and communicate with people if the police saw a crowd.

With an unexpected ban on fish and meat shops in the city for the next 12 days, Kasimedu fishing harbour, always known for its crowded sea of people, was completely deserted. Depressed by the ban on fish sales, a vendor at Villivakkam threw loads of fish into the dustbin as they will rot in the next few days.

The Chennai city police have closed the borders with Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu. East Coast Road at Kanathur, Old Mahabalipuram Road at Navalur, Grand Southern Trunk Road at Perungalathur and Grand Northern Trunk Road at Puzhal are closed with barricades and large number of police personnel and health staff have been deployed to check vehicles entering and exiting the city.

“Only vehicles with essential goods and passengers with proper e-passes will be allowed in the city after checks. If they have any symptoms of COVID-19, they will be instantly shifted to a government hospital for treatment,” said Pallavaram Assistant Commissioner of Police, KPS Devaraj.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai lockdown
India Matters
For representational purposes
Ladakh standoff: Hundreds of Twitter handles from Pakistan spreading false info
A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
19 Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs, 3 states in focus as elections begin
Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagment party on June 30, 2018, held at Antilla, in south Mumbai.
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar lose Instagram followers
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Modi govt's pet project Bharatmala Phase-1 to get delayed by 4 years: ICRA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With no one venturing out to the sea for fishing, mechanised fishing boats are anchored at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in Chennai | P Jawahar
Chennai Lockdown Day 1: Fish seller throws hundreds of fish into dustbin
Late Malayalam director Sachy
'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' director Sachy passes away, Mollywood pays tribute
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp