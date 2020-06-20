Missing Covid patient found dead in Cooum?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 65-year-old Covid patient, who went missing from a government hospital in the city, was allegedly found dead in the Cooum on Friday. According to police sources, local residents noticed the body floating a few hundred metres away from the Napier Bridge.

Police and fire personnel rushed to the spot. Personnel wearing protective gear pulled the body out and sent it to a government hospital for autopsy.

Police sources said they checked a complaint filed by Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and concluded that the dead man was the one who went missing on June 15. It is not clear where he was all these days. The man had gone missing just before being shifted to a care centre.