STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai comes to a standstill on first 'Sunday shutdown'

On Saturday, of the 2,396 fresh virus cases in Tamil Nadu, Chennai accounted for 1,254 and the state capital's tally stood at 39,641.

Published: 21st June 2020 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai Lockdown

It was a virtual curfew in Chennai with deserted roads, bridges and intersections fully blocked by police using barricades. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The first "Sunday shutdown" with exception only for hospitals and allied health services brought Chennai and suburbs to a standstill while the city's civic body said its fever camps to help detect coronavirus cases have evoked tremendous response from the people.

It was a virtual curfew with deserted roads, bridges and intersections fully blocked by police using barricades and with the exception of police, sanitary workers and health personnel of the greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) most of others stayed indoors.

City police said as many as 4,799 cases have been filed for violation of curbs and 7,907 vehicles (7,395 two-wheelers, 168 autorickshaws, 344 light motor vehicles) have been seized.

While vegetable shops, groceries and petrol pumps have been allowed to function from 6 am till 2 pm during the 12-day lockdown period that began on June 19, such outlets too are closed today.

The government had already announced that on two Sundays (June 21 and 28) barring milk supply, pharmacies, hospitals and ambulance services, no other services or shops will be permitted to function.

The present spell of lockdown was implemented in view of continuing surge in coronavirus cases and before that most services and businesses were allowed to function.

On Saturday, of the 2,396 fresh virus cases in Tamil Nadu, Chennai accounted for 1,254 and the state capital's tally stood at 39,641.

GCC Commissioner K Prakash said as many as 533 medical camps were conducted on a single day on Saturday in which 36,671 people took part and over 1,198 Influenza-like Illness cases were detected and swab samples were taken from 1,029 people.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

"The fever clinics run by the Corporation have evoked tremendous response from the people.

The services came in handy for people for many ailments (apart from helping detection of coronavirus symptoms) especially when many clinics and dispensaries in private sector remain unopened," he said.

According to the civic body, the fever camps, which were 100 plus during the end of May steadily increased and crossed the 500-mark on June 18 and touched 533 on Saturday.

Fever camps were held by GCC on Sunday as well in several locations here and people were given immunity boosting herbal drink "Kabasurakudineer," which means a concoction to beat cold and fever.

Chennai Police Commissioner A K Viswanathan said senior police officers were leading patrols in the city.

Following inputs that the public had ventured out of their homes in some interior areas, an appeal was made to them using public address systems to stay indoors and the response was good, he told reporters.

"People should continue to do it (cooperate)," he said adding though there may be some difficulties in view of the curbs to fight COVID-19, endurance shall stand people in good stead.

"Police is a friend of the people. Even if the restrictions are tough in some areas, people should kindly bear it as the present curbs are intended to facilitate return of normalcy," he said and appealed again to people to cooperate.

Asked on some people in quarantine going outside their place of stay flouting norms, he said such people were being monitored.

"We advise them, warn them and cases have also been filed," he said adding violations were being monitored and cases registered against violators.

The curbs are applicable only to Chennai and parts of nearby Chengelpet, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai Lockdown COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Gallery
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
Yoga enthusiast seen performing Yoga during the International Yoga Day at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Rejuvenating mind, body, heart, soul: A look at how Indians celebrated International Yoga Day 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp