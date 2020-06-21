STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Scholarship test by VISTAS

Students who have completed class 12 or are awaiting results in the year 2020 can apply for the online Vels Scholarship Admission Test.

Published: 21st June 2020 10:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 12:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vels Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS), one of India’s leading deemed universities will be conducting online test Vels Scholarship Admission Test (V-SAT) for students who are looking to join in any of the 46 courses offered at the institute.

V-SAT will identify 500 meritorious students across the state of Tamil Nadu (district-wise) based on their score and offer 100% scholarship in the tuition fee to join any of the 46 courses on offer at VISTAS for the complete duration of the program. Additionally, students who have enrolled for the V-SAT exam can avail scholarship of up to 75% based on the merit list.

Students who have completed class 12 or are awaiting results in the year 2020 can apply for the online Vels Scholarship Admission Test. Students from any board can apply for the online test. The 45-minute test will comprise questions on quantitative aptitude, verbal ability and analytical reasoning. The test will be conducted on July 1. No registration fee. Last date to register is June 29. To register log on: http://www.velsuniv.ac.in/VSAT.asp
 

