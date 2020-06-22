STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai-based illustrator has dialogues in doodles

When she was forced to put her dreams on hold, Suneha turned to art to spread some hope and smiles through her craft.

Published: 22nd June 2020 12:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 12:45 AM   |  A+A-

Illustrator Suneha SXR (L) has been taking up commissioned artworks

Illustrator Suneha SXR (L) has been taking up commissioned artworks

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vibrant artworks placed between doodles, local pop-culture and urban art laced with ubiquitous Vadivelu dialogues smeared with famous phrases from Tamil movies, and reimagined celebrity quotes (think Kris Jenner saying ‘You are doing amazing da kanna’ and Joey Tribbiani declaring he doesn’t share ‘biriyani’), and quarantine horoscope predictions with several doses of funnies.

Illustrator Suneha SXR has been decking the grids of her Instagram handle with myriad hues, flavourful local content and doodle-documenting her quarantine journey to provide her followers with some artistic relief during such trying times.

A science lover, Suneha landed herself in a fashion designing course and graduated earlier last year. "Not everything works our way. But whatever happens, is for the best. I realised this after I stepped into fashion school. I’ve been innately inclined towards art and aesthetics. I remember sketching characters and dresses when I was just 10 years old. So, me taking up an artistic course was serendipitous but in hindsight, doesn’t seem like a surprise. It was destined to happen," shares the designer, who had plans of launching her fashion label. “It became a very dear dream — to start my brand. But due to the pandemic-induced lockdown, the plans went down the drain,” she shares.

Until a few months back, before art came to her rescue (again),  Suneha was reeling under uncertainties about the future. “I used to wake up without a plan. My dreams were on hold. It was quite hard. It was during one such downtime when inspiration struck and I decided to document my day-to-day activities through doodles, sketches and post it on my handle,” shares the illustrator.

A fan of local pop-culture, Suneha started interspersing her artworks with elements of music, entertainment and cinema; popular phrases in the ‘Madras slang’ and whatnots — all weaved in a narrative headlined by her (cartoon version). "I felt what I did should be relatable. I observed that very little attention was being given by the art world to our local entertainment and cultural produce. As a fan of Mani Ratnam, AR Rahman; someone whose entire childhood was punctuated with Vadivelu jokes, the quintessential food of Chennai and everything associated with Madras, I decided to pick up my digital brush and doodle away what meant the world to me," she shares.

Her thought process eventually translated into artworks that were like a colour space on a grayscale. “There seems to be either a cloud of gloom, hate, deceit or several shades of negativity on social media pages now. I want to breathe some colour and joy into the life of anyone who has access to my artwork,” says Suneha.

Leap of faith

Through her artworks, she also hopes to destigmatise the taboos associated with mental health conditions. "I’ve been battling anxiety for some time now. Every time I complete an artwork, I am doubtful whether I should post it or not. I have doubts if it will be appreciated but I always take the leap. It’s been worth it — the appreciation and support I’ve received," she says, adding that she has her share of creative slumps too.

"Staying indoors has been taxing. Some days, it becomes very difficult to come up with fresh concepts and new characters; sometimes I am low on energy, so I just pen down the ideas and give myself some rest. The lockdown has been a trying time for everyone and I am using my page as a platform to be vocal about our mind and its ways...mental health matters," she announces.

The illustrator has been taking up commissioned artworks and is quick to add that she’s tired of being asked to work for free. “Several people ask if I can sketch them for free. Many bargain rates. But it boils down to the fact that being an artist is a career choice and it pays our bills. I wish people were more mindful of it,” she opines.

In a post-corona world, Suneha wants to make merchandise and meaningful memorabilia out of her artworks. "I am a fan of planners...so, I want to incorporate my artworks into utility products. You don’t find any aesthetic planners with Tamil pop-culture. So it’ll be one-of-a-kind," she says. For now, Suneha is busy planning her next art series and taking the lockdown one stroke at a time.

For details, visit Instagram page @suneh.doodles

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Suneha SXR Chennai illustrator
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Gallery
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
Yoga enthusiast seen performing Yoga during the International Yoga Day at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Rejuvenating mind, body, heart, soul: A look at how Indians celebrated International Yoga Day 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp