Chennai: Get your new home by Akshaya furnished by IKEA

CHENNAI: Real estate developer Akshaya Pvt Ltd brings a unique opportunity for its Chennai customers — to have their homes furnished with IKEA products. This is aimed at providing fully furnished, customisable ready-to-move-in 2-BHK and 3-BHK homes.

Homebuyers will also have the benefit of selecting their own IKEA-furnished homes from 12 specially curated packages designed by IKEA designers, and offer the flexibility of organising their living according to their tastes.

What makes this even more attractive is that 2-BHK and 3-BHK homebuyers of Akshaya get free IKEA furnishings worth Rs 4 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively. The packages are offered in two themes — modern and traditional.

The various package combinations have been created keeping in mind the several dimensions of the apartments. Once a particular IKEA package is selected by the homebuyer, Akshaya will ensure end-to-end services including transportation from the IKEA Hyderabad store to installation of the products at their homes.

T Chitty Babu, chairman and CEO, Akshaya Pvt Ltd, said, "We have always strived to offer the best solution to every home-buyer. This endeavour to offer IKEA products along with our homes is another step towards that. This allows us to meet the dreams of a comfortable life at home of the young homebuyers by offering them aesthetically designed, stylish and sophisticated homes with a Nordic touch within Chennai."

Prospective homebuyers can visit two IKEA furnished show homes setup by the company at its project in OMR Kelambakkam comprising spacious 2- and 3-BHK homes starting from Rs 37.42 lakh and Rs 49.44 lakh respectively. Akshaya Pvt Ltd recently announced the launch of Tamil Nadu’s first themed homes project ‘Akshaya Orlando’ in an official tie-up with Walt Disney. Earlier this month, Akshaya also launched Akshaya Shanti, first-of-its-kind Grade-A office suites at the Iconic Shanti Theatre Complex, Mount Road.

