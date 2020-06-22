STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai's birdman C Sekar makes ends meet for birds amid COVID-19 lockdown

Even during lockdown, the camera technician who was able to arrange for supplies, spends Rs 1,500 per day to feed his friends, twice a day.

Published: 22nd June 2020 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

birdman_of_chennai

Chennai's birdman Joseph Sekar . (Photo | Screengrab)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Little did C Sekar or ‘birdman’ as he is popularly known think what began as a small endeavor to feed parakeets on his terrace in the aftermath of tsunami in 2004 would continue till today. Even during lockdown he was able to arrange for supplies. Good Samaritans did their bit to help him during this difficult time. A camera technician by profession, Sekar spends Rs 1,500 per day to feed his friends, twice a day.

He typically soaks 50 kg of rice in water and adds vitamin powder. Sekar then sets the feed on specially designed wooden planks. Injured and/or sick birds are given special care. He nurses them back to health and releases them. His day starts at 4.30 am.

The parakeets and even pigeons arrive at 6 am for the first feed. The second round takes place at 4 pm. Express lensman Martin Louis witnessed firsthand how over 1,000 birds swooped down on his home at Royapettah. During the winter, the number goes up as high as 6,000 per day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai birdman C Sekar COVID19 Chennai lockdown Coronavirus
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Gallery
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
Yoga enthusiast seen performing Yoga during the International Yoga Day at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Rejuvenating mind, body, heart, soul: A look at how Indians celebrated International Yoga Day 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp