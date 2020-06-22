Chennai's birdman C Sekar makes ends meet for birds amid COVID-19 lockdown

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Little did C Sekar or ‘birdman’ as he is popularly known think what began as a small endeavor to feed parakeets on his terrace in the aftermath of tsunami in 2004 would continue till today. Even during lockdown he was able to arrange for supplies. Good Samaritans did their bit to help him during this difficult time. A camera technician by profession, Sekar spends Rs 1,500 per day to feed his friends, twice a day.

He typically soaks 50 kg of rice in water and adds vitamin powder. Sekar then sets the feed on specially designed wooden planks. Injured and/or sick birds are given special care. He nurses them back to health and releases them. His day starts at 4.30 am.

The parakeets and even pigeons arrive at 6 am for the first feed. The second round takes place at 4 pm. Express lensman Martin Louis witnessed firsthand how over 1,000 birds swooped down on his home at Royapettah. During the winter, the number goes up as high as 6,000 per day.