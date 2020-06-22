Citizens don't ensure 'complete COVID-19 lockdown' in Chennai, end up with vehicles seized

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai police are leaving no stones unturned to make sure that the intense lockdown turns literally intense. Many people who sneaked out for a casual drive on empty streets felt the heat after their vehicles were seized. Finding no other means to return home, some had to walk all the way back through the same roads through which they had freely steered a while ago.

On Sunday alone, a whopping 3,577 cases were registered in the city while the cumulative figure for the last three days is 10,604. The government has set aside the two Sundays (June 21 and 28) for total shutdown except milk supply and medical services.

City traffic police seized 948 vehicles on Sunday till 4pm. The figure was likely to increase as the police "expected" more people to sneak out in the evening. Ever since intense lockdown came into effect, the sleuths have seized 10,665 vehicles.

The data by the police also revealed that the need for wearing a mask and adhering to social distance is yet to be felt by many people. On Sunday, 1,395 cases were registered in this regard while the total figure for last three days stood at 3,517. In Tondiarpet, Royapuram and Vyasarpadi police have booked a minimum of 1,500 cases in the past two days for violation of norms.

City police commissioner AK Viswanathan says...

In the last two days there has been some incidents when some media persons and government staff had heated arguments with police when they were stopped for entering the city without valid pass. We request them to understand that this is for the greater good