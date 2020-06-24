STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Containment zones in Chennai's Tondiarpet up from 24 to 38 in 2 days

Twenty of the 38 containment zones in Tondiarpet were initiated on a single day of  June 23.

Published: 24th June 2020 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

Containment zones in Chennai

A junction in Chennai, closed for traffic by placing barricades as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The number of containment zones in Tondiarpet have jumped from 24 to 38 within a period of two days.

Twenty of the 38 containment zones in Tondiarpet were initiated on a single day of  June 23. This included four new streets in BV Colony and other streets or part of streets in Moopanar Nagar and Retraikuzhi street.

Express has earlier reported that officials found bringing the cases of Covid 19 in the zone a challenge because the zone has an average of 6-8 residents in a house and included a lot of densely populated areas including 144 slums.

This has brought the city-wide total to 90 as on Wednesday while it was at 61 as on Monday, according to Corporation data.

Besides this, Kodambakkam zone had 17 containment zones of which containment in six streets were initiated on June 20. The rest had been in containment since May or the first week of June.

Valasaravakkam had nine containment zones, all of which were brought under containment on June 19.

Teynampet and Anna Nagar zones have eight containment zones each.

A full list of containment zones are enclosed.

