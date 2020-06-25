224 bed Siddha Covid care centre comes up in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation on Wednesday launched a Siddha treatment facility at Vyasarpadi at the Dr. Ambedkar Government Arts College campus.

According to a statement, the facility to treat Covid patients boards over 12 experienced Siddha practitioners and the treatment encompasses regular consumption of Siddha medications like Kabasura Kudineer, Adathodai Manapagu, Dhanisathi Suranam, Brahmanandha Bhairavam along with breathing techniques and Siddha yoga.

The facility was inspected by Ma Foi K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture.

Allopathy Doctors from Stanley are appointed at the Centre for 24-hours supervision on a rotational basis.

Meanwhile, the minister said that 135 people have recovered from Siddha treatment in Chennai so far.

Earlier, The New Indian Express reported that six people who gave exit tests in this were turned negative.

Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan had said that the treatment worked well in Kerala and similar facilities will be expanded in Tamil Nadu too.

Currently, Indian medicine treatments like Ayurveda, Siddha, Homeopathy and Naturopathy are undergoing clinical trials across the State.

The state has asked the practitioners to provide well-documented results from the clinical trials.