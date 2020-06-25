STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

224 bed Siddha Covid care centre comes up in Chennai

The facility to treat Covid patients boards over 12 experienced Siddha practitioners and the treatment encompasses regular consumption of Siddha medications.

Published: 25th June 2020 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

Thirty COVID-19 patients in Chennai have been discharged so far after being treated by Siddha medicine at the Jawahar College Campus.

COVID-19 patients in Chennai were discharged after being treated by Siddha medicine at the Jawahar College Campus. (File Photo | Express))

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation on Wednesday launched a Siddha treatment facility at Vyasarpadi at the  Dr. Ambedkar Government Arts College campus.

According to a statement, the facility to treat Covid patients boards over 12 experienced Siddha practitioners and the treatment encompasses regular consumption of Siddha medications like Kabasura Kudineer, Adathodai Manapagu, Dhanisathi Suranam, Brahmanandha Bhairavam along with breathing techniques and Siddha yoga.

The facility was inspected by Ma Foi K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture.

Allopathy Doctors from Stanley are appointed at the Centre for 24-hours supervision on a rotational basis.

Meanwhile, the minister said that 135 people have recovered from Siddha treatment in Chennai so far.

Earlier, The New Indian Express reported that six people who gave exit tests in this were turned negative.

Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan had said that the treatment worked well in Kerala and similar facilities will be expanded in Tamil Nadu too.

Currently, Indian medicine treatments like Ayurveda, Siddha, Homeopathy and Naturopathy are undergoing clinical trials across the State.

The state has asked the practitioners to provide well-documented results from the clinical trials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Siddha COVID-19 covid care centre
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp