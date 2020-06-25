STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

E-pass racket busted: 2 govt employees among 5 arrested

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials have busted an e-pass racket in Chennai and arrested five persons including two government employees for issuing passes without verification.

Published: 25th June 2020 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials have busted an e-pass racket in Chennai and arrested five persons including two government employees for issuing passes without verification. The offenders have managed to grant over a 100 passes through illegal means for people to travel from Chennai to districts as well as other States. 

This, despite the government making granting of e-passes an online process in a bid to curb malpractice. M Udayakumar (34) of MKB Nagar, a junior assistant at Chennai Collectorate and E Kumaran (35) of Pulianthope, a senior revenue inspector in-charge of approving e-pass applications are among the accused.

The other three are — A Manojkumar (31) of Selaiyur, R Vinothkumar (32) of Ambattur, and M Devendran (33) of Ambattur — all cab drivers. “Vinothkumar got acquainted with Udayakumar, and they approached the revenue inspector for the job. They were a part of the WhatsApp group for drivers,” says sleuths. 

“When there is a request, it’s posted in the group and Vinoth would arrange an e-pass for Rs 2,000-Rs 3,000 per head apart from travel fare.” The customers had to submit their Aadhaar details. The official are also probing whether they have issued fake passes.  Based on a tip-off, CCB sleuths investigated the matter and nabbed the offenders. An investigation is on to see if any more government staff are involved in the racket.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp