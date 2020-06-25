E-pass racket busted: 2 govt employees among 5 arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials have busted an e-pass racket in Chennai and arrested five persons including two government employees for issuing passes without verification. The offenders have managed to grant over a 100 passes through illegal means for people to travel from Chennai to districts as well as other States.

This, despite the government making granting of e-passes an online process in a bid to curb malpractice. M Udayakumar (34) of MKB Nagar, a junior assistant at Chennai Collectorate and E Kumaran (35) of Pulianthope, a senior revenue inspector in-charge of approving e-pass applications are among the accused.

The other three are — A Manojkumar (31) of Selaiyur, R Vinothkumar (32) of Ambattur, and M Devendran (33) of Ambattur — all cab drivers. “Vinothkumar got acquainted with Udayakumar, and they approached the revenue inspector for the job. They were a part of the WhatsApp group for drivers,” says sleuths.

“When there is a request, it’s posted in the group and Vinoth would arrange an e-pass for Rs 2,000-Rs 3,000 per head apart from travel fare.” The customers had to submit their Aadhaar details. The official are also probing whether they have issued fake passes. Based on a tip-off, CCB sleuths investigated the matter and nabbed the offenders. An investigation is on to see if any more government staff are involved in the racket.