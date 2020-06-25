STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

IIT Madras asks students to vacate hostel premises

Even as new cases of Covid-19 continues to spread in the city, the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) has asked its students to vacate hostels.

Published: 25th June 2020 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

IIT Madras

IIT Madras (File photo | EPS)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: IIT Madras has asked its students to vacate hostels in next couple of days as coronavirus continues to spread rapidly in Chennai. However, the students are resisting the move saying they are much safer to stay in the hostels rather than taking a long journey home at this juncture.

In one of the emails, shared with The New Indian Express, Sabarmati Hostel warden Shruti Dubey has requested all students who are enrolled in course-based programs (MSc, M.Tech, B.Tech, DD, MBA) to vacate the hostel within the next 2-3 days. Likewise, all MS/PhD students who have either finished their synopsis and/or have submitted their thesis or do not have any critical academic reasons are also asked to leave.

"For the remaining students who need to stay back for some critical reasons, there is a reapproval process for accommodation that needs to be initiated. Please note that the approval criteria for staying back students is very strict and kindly do not try it unless you and the guide would be able to support the request with strong reasons," the email reads.

The email was sent on Tuesday 4 pm with a form to be filled before 8 pm. "If you don't fill the form, then it is assumed that you will vacate the hostel," the warden said in the email.

Similar communication was sent by wardens of three other boys hostels also. Alankrita Singh, a final year PhD student from the Mechanical Department, told The New Indian Express that the institute was unnecessarily pressuring the students to vacate the hostels. "Few of us are from remote areas. There is no rail or flight connectivity. I am from Chattisgarh. Nearest airport is Raipur and from there my home is 700 km. How can I travel? We are getting multiple calls and emails daily asking us to vacate."      

"My guide has written to Dean granting me permission to stay since I am going to submit my synopsis and thesis by the end of this month. However, my professor has not received any response from Dean. It is also disheartening that few students, who do not have a single journal and those who have not even completed their second seminar, were being allowed to stay whereas the ones who are going to be convocated this year are not given permission yet,"  Alankrita alleged.  

Another final year Ph.D student from Computer Science Department, said that his village is near Chitrapur in Uttar Pradesh. "It's about 1,600 km from Chennai. I have to take a flight to Lucknow and then a train to Chitrapur and a bus to my village. Ours is a joint family and has old age people at home. I will be putting myself and them at risk, if I travel now. The institute is not understanding our problem. One student in our hostel 'Bhadra' got infected and all of us were quarantined for 14 days and now we I am being forced to vacate."

Currently, there are 250 students in the campus in four hostels. The campus has 19 hostels and the Chennai Corporation has turned 4 hostels into quarantine facilities for Covid-19 patients. IIT Madras is citing Covid-19 scare as the reason for asking students to vacate, however students say there was enough hostel space available to keep themselves safe.

IIT Madras has not responded to the queries sent by The New Indian Express.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IIT Madras COVID College hostels Chennai
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp