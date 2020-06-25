STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

New oxymoron: Quarantined together

Covid patients & uninfected people lodged in same centres, say inmates

Published: 25th June 2020 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

Quarantine Stamp

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: ‘Stay Away, Stay Safe’, scream posters all around us as ultra-congested cities like Chennai struggle to shake off the vice-like grip of Covid. And quarantine centres are one of the best ways of ensuring social distancing, as they help in safe isolation of large groups of people. But what happens when close contacts of Covid patients, who are at very high risk of contracting the virus, are quarantined without testing along with those who are at less risk?  

Fifty three-year-old Sudha (name changed) was taken to the Guru Nanak school quarantine facility after her husband tested positive for the virus on May 31. She was taken with 24 others residing in the same building to the quarantine facility in Velachery because their houses were too small for home quarantine. Neither she nor her family was tested then. The facility housed around 200 inmates. After five days of quarantine, she insisted on getting tested, after she felt tired and feverish. Her results came back positive - two days later. 

“By then, I had spent time with so many others in the facility who did not have the virus including my 3-year-old granddaughter. She would, in fact, comb my hair everyday,” she said. She had shared a classroom-turned-quarantine facility with nine others, including a high-risk 70-year-old woman with diabetes, who was in the bed next to her. “I could have passed it on to her or any other perfectly healthy person who had all assumed I didn’t have the virus,” she added. 

Her son, who did not want to be named, said before his mother was taken to the quarantine facility, at least she alone should have been tested because her husband was positive and she was a close contact. After testing positive, she was shifted to a quarantine facility in Guindy Industrial Estate, from where she was discharged after spending four days there. When contacted, Corporation officials said she did not have any symptoms when she was transferred to the quarantine facility and so, she was not tested as per protocol. 

“She only began developing symptoms later, immediately after which she was tested,” the official said. In a similar incident in Pallavaram, a group of vegetable vendors, both Covid-positive and negative, were accommodated together in a community hall for two days before Covid patients were shifted as and when their test results came. Many of the vendors there believed they had in fact acquired the virus from the ‘quarantine’ facility and not from Koyambedu.

Couple booked
Chennai: Police have booked a couple for violating home quarantine norms at Choolaimedu. Police said after testing positive, they were released from hospital on June 15 and told to isolate at home for 14 days. But they allegedly went walking on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp