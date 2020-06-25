STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 75 crore for oxygen lines, other corona works

The Health Department has sanctioned Rs 75.28 crore for oxygen pipelines and other works as Covid cases has seen a surge.

Representational image of a quarantine centre (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Health Department has sanctioned Rs 75.28 crore for oxygen pipelines and other works as Covid cases has seen a surge. The works will be carried out in four phases. In phase I, oxygen pipelines will be laid where ever it is not available for more than 200 beds in hospitals under Directorate of Medical Education (DME) and Directorate of Medical Services (DMS) hospitals.

In the second phase, 100 to 200 beds will be covered in hospitals under DMS hospitals. In the third phase, 30 to 100 beds will be covered in hospitals under DMS and Directorate of Public Health institutions. In the fourth phase, laundry and others services will be strengthened. Also, King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research, Guindy, Covid testing lab urgent repair works will be carried out.

224-bed Siddha Covid care centre at Vyasarpadi
Chennai: The Chennai Corporation on Wednesday launched a Siddha treatment facility at the Dr Ambedkar Government Arts College campus in Vyasarpadi. The facility boards over 12 experienced siddha practitioners and treatment encompasses regular consumption of siddha medications like Kabasura Kudineer, Adathodai Manapagu, Dhanisathi Suranam, Brahmanandha Bhairavam along with breathing techniques and siddha yoga. The facility was inspected by Ma Foi K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture. Allopathy Doctors from Stanley will be present round the clock.

Curb spread of Covid-19: Stalin
Chennai: DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday urged the government to take constructive steps to curb spread of Covid-19. A press release from him said more than 2,000 cases are reported and between 40-50 people die every day. Hence, he urged to take steps to prevent spread of the virus.

