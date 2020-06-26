TikToking brighter side of Covid care centres

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s not all gloom and doom at the Covid care centres. TikTok videos by a group of youth at the Corporation Covid Care Centre are testament to the fact. While bidding farewell, the youth shared videos on the popular video-sharing platform saying how sad they were to leave the place while asking to create awareness on the use of sanitiser.

The videos were shared by Corporation Commissioner G Prakash on the WhatsApp group for reporters.

In one video, four youth come out of their rooms and express sadness that they are leaving the facility. In another video, popular dialogue from Rajinikanth blockbuster Padayappa, “Nan Vazhndha Indha Veetla, Kadaisiya Oru Vaati Ukkandhutu Vandhuren” was used.

Fans of ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay too were in a happy mood and they made a video of the hit song ‘Vaathi Raid’ from his upcoming movie Master, to create awareness about using sanitiser. Prakash said people must not fall prey to any Covid-related anxiety. “With increasing cure rate, everyone should understand that there is no need to become anxious,” he said.