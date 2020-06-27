2,129 MRP violations recorded in Chennai alone

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) on Friday informed the Madras HC that a total of 2,129 maximum retail Price violations were found in Chennai alone between April 2019 and March 2020. It also said that action has been initiated against the involved staff in 9,319 such incidents across the State for the same period. The HC was hearing a plea seeking to regulate such violations in liquor vending shops.

R Kirlosh Kumar, MD, TASMAC informed the division bench of Justices R Subbiah and Krishnan Ramaswamy that of the 2,219 cases 1,006 are violations of below `10 and 1,123 are of Rs 10 and above, the report added.

Similarly, in Coimbatore, 1,487 such cases have been reported. In Madurai it was 2,422, Salem 1,365 and Tiruchy 1,916. As per the directions, first-time offenders of MRP violation are slapped with a penalty of Rs 1,000 for every rupee of MRP violation with a maximum of Rs 9,000 plus GST. In case of violations of over Rs 10, all personnel in the shop are transferred immediately.

If violation is above `30, the employee concerned and the shop supervisor will be suspended, the MD said.

The court was hearing a plea filed by R Kullupadaiyachi, a resident of Salem seeking to regulate liquor sale and ensure that liquor is not sold above the MRP. To put an end to MRP violation, TASMAC has been issuing directions and circulars. The court adjourned the plea to two weeks.