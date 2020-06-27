Ecstasy pills seized by Chennai Air Customs, youth held in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ecstasy pills from Germany were seized by Chennai Air Customs from a parcel addressed to a person in Erode, who was later apprehended in Bengaluru. Based on a tip-off, the parcel, which arrived from Frankfurt at the foreign post office was examined, Air Customs Commissioner Rajan Chaudhary said.

“The parcel contained yellow and pink pills. The pills tested positive for MDMA (3,4-methylenedioxy-methamphetamine). A total of 100 pills valued at `3 lakh were seized under the NDPS Act, 1985,” Chaudhary said.

The officials tried to trace Kavi Kumar (25), the consignee. “His mother informed he was working in Bengaluru,” Chaudhary said. A search was carried out at Kumar’s apartment. The accused, a Malaysian national of Indian origin was apprehended and brought to Chennai. He was later remanded to judicial custody.