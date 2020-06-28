Chennai bank employee survived the Tsunami but succumbs to Covid

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: P Thanigaivel had survived the 2004 Tsunami. His family was confident the ‘iron-willed’ man would survive Covid-19 as well. So on May 25, when the Old Washermenpet resident was whisked off to a hospital by ambulance after testing positive, they did not think it would be the last time they would see him alive.

Yet, the 41-year-old State Bank of India employee succumbed on June 3, leaving behind his devastated wife and their two children.

Coming from a modest background, Thanigaivel had overcome the odds to reach a good position at a nationalised bank. His family recalled how he had survived the Tsunami in 2004.

“He went to the Kasimedu beach to see what was happening. The sea tossed him onto the boulders and he sustained a severe head injury. Luckily, he won the battle and came out alive,’’ said his elder brother.

Part of a joint family of 13 members, Thanigaivel’s great joy was playing Dhayappas. He played it every single day with his two children, in class 5 and 7, during the lockdown. The game is similar to Ludo and widely played in North Chennai.

As his family had lived in the area for about a century, Thanigaivel was well-known in the locality. “Friendly, helping and down-to-earth,” was how neighbours described him.

He was also very devout and maintained a small roadside temple across from his house. On returning home from work in the evening, he would call everyone on the street to come for *archanai*. Those evening gatherings will be missed.