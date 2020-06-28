This Chennai TV cameraman knew just how to bring out a story

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 41-year-old senior cameraman working in a private Tamil channel passed away due to Covid-19 on Saturday. He is survived by his wife and son.

E Velmurugan, a resident of Periyar Nagar in Thirumullaivoyal, had been undergoing treatment for Covid at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for the last two weeks. However, he failed to respond to treatment and passed away, leaving behind his wife who is a contract staff at RGGGH and a 12-year-old son.

Colleagues remember him as being serious at work and cheerful otherwise.

"He was always smiling and he knew exactly how to bring out the story that the reporter had in mind," said Velmurugan's former colleague, G Jayakumar.

Following his demise, various party leaders and the Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash condoled his death.

DMK president MK Stalin, in a statement, said that mediapersons were at the forefront alongside other frontline workers such as doctors, nurses, police and conservancy in the fight against the pandemic.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, on Twitter, said that the news of the camera person's demise has brought him shock and grief.

"I request with love that friends from the media who are involved in this service to exercise caution," he said on Twitter.