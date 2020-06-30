Wild wonders

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI: From the solitary life of tigers to herd discipline among zebras, from diet-conscious orangutans to bath-happy otters — the animal kingdom has plenty of lessons to offer for the virus-riddled world’s lockdown obligations it seems. You don’t have to take my word for it; Pune-based artist Rohan Dahotre’s latest series titled Animal Advice gives you the big picture through nine quirky, ‘no animals were harmed during the making of this artwork’-certified illustrations. All this in an earnest effort to offer awareness in a far more palatable form.

‘Owl’ by himself

A self-described wildlife artist, Rohan has taken it upon himself to spread awareness about animals, birds, and all things nature-related through his artwork. “I want to contribute my share, as an artist, in raising awareness through the language of animals. The series is simple yet informative, highlighting the hygiene practices to be followed during this time to stay safe. On the positive side, it’s also a celebration because the earth has regained its balance and the animals are rejoicing peacefully in their natural habitat. I’m glad that people are able to connect better with the characteristics of these animals. The series makes them laugh as well as reflect on the message presented,” shares the artist.

Despite having a degree in animation from Symbiosis Institute of Design, Rohan found himself wasting away at a mundane 9-5 job at an animation company. Soon enough, he quit the job to pursue art full-time. It was during this pursuit that he was drawn to sketching animals, seeking solace in the activity. He was amused by the distinct features, shapes, texture, and variety in wildlife. “My work kindled my curiosity in the habitat of different species, their lifestyle patterns, and behaviour. I research for hours before sketching a particular species. It’s a never-ending process as there’s so much information that’s available. The facts and trivia astound me. Despite spending years with it, what I know is just one per cent of what exists on earth,” he narrates.

In 2015, Rohan got an opportunity to expand his horizons with designing and drawing for Chumbak, a lifestyle brand known for its fun and quirky — often animal-themed — collections. Juggling different job roles as an intern, trainee and fresher at the company let him experience a fresh take on doodling. If a cushion or a tote bag at your house is a Chumbak product and it happens to sport an owl, then chances are high that it’s Rohan’s work. “The owl in Chumbak’s logo was designed even before I joined. I have a fondness for the owl, for no particular reason, and the designs of the bird in my portfolio instantly fetched me a job at the company. It was sheer coincidence. Since then, I’ve done umpteen patterns of the owl. After spending a few years there, I felt that my designs started getting too commercial. So I left the job to focus on the good aspects as a freelancer. There began the journey of wild explorations. It gave me the freedom to experiment and not get monotonous with my work,” he says.

Oh for animals’ sake!

Rohan’s observations and groundwork for his artwork are predominantly based on documentaries. He has visited very few zoos and parks; Periyar Reserve in Kerala being one among them. “One cannot draw animals out of imagination. Every expression and body language is crucial. I have to study and understand the animal before I begin to draw. I find snakes to be challenging and time-consuming because of the minute details in its scales. My main aim is to take Indian wildlife to people. They should celebrate diversity and know their indigenous species. It can motivate them to conserve and live in harmony with nature,” suggests Rohan.

Animals get an aesthetic make-over in Rohan’s works. While the tiger is appreciated for its majestic appearance and bold stripes, you will find the animal wearing a tribal outlook with the appropriate accessories or sporting a quirky colour palette in his digital works. “You can’t get too serious with art; it needs a variety. There needs to be entertainment along with awareness or people will get bored. I enjoy reimagining animals from their original form. On the other hand, I keep myself abreast with environment conservation news to post illustrations suitable to the theme. Art has become the best weapon to reach a larger audience and garner attention,” he explains.

Artists produce their best work when the subject is something that makes them wonder, offers inspiration and generally keeps them hungry for more. With a special interest as wide and deep as wildlife, there is no dearth of awe for this artist. “How do birds migrate without GPS or map for many kilometres? How do animals communicate without talking? How do a few camouflage with nature? There are many miraculous things you encounter and these are beyond what the human mind can process. Everyone deserves to be on this planet but humans have encroached their space. It’s also disheartening to find many species going extinct. I want to dedicate my art for this cause,” narrates Rohan.

Rohan and his wife recently started a small venture that sells animal-themed goodies — coasters, badges, notebooks, posters, magnets, art prints, tote bags, stickers, digital colouring pages and bookmarks. The online brand delivers across India.

Projects

The big Indian cats calendar 2020 series for World Wide Fund

Wall mural awareness projects

Illustrations and covers for wildlife magazines and animal-based storybooks

36 days of the type challenge series on Instagram with owls

Inktober 2017 with endangered species

Chumbak days

