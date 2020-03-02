Home Cities Chennai

Coronavirus hits Chennai airport expansion works

“The supply of equipment such as aerobridges, chillers and information technology (IT) devices are getting delayed as the factories are closed in China.

Published: 02nd March 2020 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 02:23 AM   |  A+A-

Construction of T2 terminal at Chennai International Airport is in halt as equipment supply from China has been delayed following COVID-19’s outbreak | ashwin prasath

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The T2 integrated terminal building at the Chennai airport which was expected to be ready by September this year to handle international passenger movement is likely to be delayed by a couple of months as equipment supply from China has been delayed following the coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak, said Airports Authority of India’s (AAI) Officiating Airport Director for Chennai CV Deepak.

“The supply of equipment such as aerobridges, chillers and information technology (IT) devices are getting delayed as the factories are closed in China. We expect the import to resume within two months,” Deepak told Express. The T2 building is expected to help air passengers to a great extent, as they would no more need to walk around half a kilometre from the domestic terminal to international terminal or vice-versa. The new integrated terminal will have additional check-in counters and the latest IT system.

The airport director maintained that the entire airport expansion works will end by February 2022 and then the airport will be able to handle 34 to 35 million passengers yearly. When queried on the need for a second airport, CV Deepak said that it is the State government that has to decide on the issue. Top State government officials refused to comment.

“Air passenger movement, which was around 23 million in December last year, has declined due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The entire airline industry has been hit,” Deepak added. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) had recently said that its initial assessment of COVID-19’s impact showed a potential 13 per cent annual loss of passenger demand for carriers in the Asia-Pacific region. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virus Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Chennai airport
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Telangana, Delhi report first positive cases of coronavirus: Centre
The wind tunnel facility at IISc, where experiments for the Gaganyaan mission are being conducted. (Photo | EPS)
Gaganyaan being flight-tested at IISc’s 61-year-old wind tunnel facility
An empoyee at a petrol bunk fills fuel in a car. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
You may have to pay more for fuel from April 1, here's why!
The wedding card features images of Hindu gods along with ‘Chand Mubarak.’ (Photo | Twitter)
Muslim man in UP prints wedding card with Hindu Gods to promote harmony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farha from Chand Bagh along with her five children came at GTB hospital looking for her Husband Sonu Dilshad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Kisko Papa kahenge ab ye bacche': Teary-eyed women ask after kids lose fathers in Delhi riots
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp