Home Cities Chennai

Keep your Kidneys healthy

“We screened 3,500 truck drivers from 20 locations that included LPG bottling plants and truck terminals in Tamil Nadu.

Published: 02nd March 2020 01:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Aparna Gopinath was the chief guest

Actor Aparna Gopinath was the chief guest. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: How well do you know your kidneys? Did you know that you need just a urine test to detect kidney-related ailments? Ahead of World Kidney Day on March 12, Tamil Nadu Kidney Research Foundation (TANKER) organised the TANKER Awareness and Prevention Programme at Madras Medical Mission Hospital on Sunday. Actor Aparna Gopinath was the chief guest. The event was presided over by Dr Georgi Abraham, founder trustee, TANKER Foundation; Latha Kumaraswami, managing trustee, TANKER Foundation; and Rajalakshmi Ravi, head, TANKER Awareness and Prevention. “Our awareness and prevention programme started in 2003.

We create awareness among the public through educational programmes, supported by a PowerPoint presentation to explain about kidneys, its functions, causes for failure, symptoms and management of the disease. Screening camps are conducted for the general public and also for the organised sector like private companies and government offices,” said Rajalakshmi. Men and women above 25 years of age are screened in this programme. The Body Mass Index (BMI), BP, Random Blood Sugar (RBS) and urine test for protein and glucose are checked as part of the programme. Based on the results, one is given appropriate advice from a doctor.

The theme for the day was Diet and Dialysis. Preethi KN, senior dietician, MMM Hospital, highlighted the proportion of food to be consumed, the importance of fitness and a healthy lifestyle to cope up with the dialysis process. “Malnutrition is common among patients undergoing dialysis. One must avoid extremities such as overeating or starving. A proper balance of micro and macronutrients is mandatory. The quantity and quality of food matters. Basic things such as drinking plenty of water, maintaining ideal body weight, avoiding alcohol and smoking matter a lot,” she said. One of the interesting initiatives of the TANKER Awareness and Prevention Program is its MoU with Indian Oil Corporation for the last two years.

“We screened 3,500 truck drivers from 20 locations that included LPG bottling plants and truck terminals in Tamil Nadu. They are more prone to these problems, and lack awareness,” said Rajalakshmi. TANKER is a registered nonprofit charitable trust started in June 1993 with the main aim of providing subsidised dialysis and financial assistance for the underprivileged with kidney disease. “Kidney disease shows no discrimination on the basis of age, sex, religion and status. The treatment is prolonged and e x p e n s ive, re n d e r i n g i t unaffordable to most patients in India. A great majority of people do not know much about kidney disease as it is an ailment without many signs or symptoms, and progressive if not detected early. The diseases are preventable,” said Latha Kumaraswami.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Kidney Day
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Telangana, Delhi report first positive cases of coronavirus: Centre
The wind tunnel facility at IISc, where experiments for the Gaganyaan mission are being conducted. (Photo | EPS)
Gaganyaan being flight-tested at IISc’s 61-year-old wind tunnel facility
An empoyee at a petrol bunk fills fuel in a car. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
You may have to pay more for fuel from April 1, here's why!
The wedding card features images of Hindu gods along with ‘Chand Mubarak.’ (Photo | Twitter)
Muslim man in UP prints wedding card with Hindu Gods to promote harmony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farha from Chand Bagh along with her five children came at GTB hospital looking for her Husband Sonu Dilshad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Kisko Papa kahenge ab ye bacche': Teary-eyed women ask after kids lose fathers in Delhi riots
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp