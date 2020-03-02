Chennai: 15-year-old boy rapes his own younger sister, arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 15-year-old boy was arrested on Sunday under the POCSO Act for allegedly raping his 14-year-old sister.

According to police, the siblings lived with their mother, who is a daily wage labourer. Their father had left home over a year ago. The sexual violence came to light only last week when the victim told her friend at school. The friend told her parents.

Based on a complaint from a member of the victim’s family, a case was registered at the Villivakkkam All Women Police Station on Saturday. During the investigation, it was found that in December 2019, the boy allegedly tied his sister’s hands and legs and raped her.

He is alleged to have threatened her not to inform their mother of the assault. Police are still investigating as to whether the sexual violence occurred once or several times. Police are also inquiring if the boy had taken any video of the alleged assault.

The boy was arrested under Sections 5 and 6 of the POCSO Act on Sunday and sent to an observation home. He will be produced before a Juvenile Justice board in the next few days.

Although the incident has caused shock, Vidya Reddy, of the Tulir Centre for the Prevention and Healing of Child Sexual Abuse, said sibling abuse is one of the most prevalent forms of intra-familial sexual abuse but it is the least considered or thought about.

In another incident, a man was arrested on Sunday on charges of impregnating a minor girl in Ennore. Police said 25-year-old Diwakar of Kattukuppam works as a daily wage labourer. He was believed to have been in a relationship with a 15-year old girl in the same locality and had promised to marry her. “Recently, the victim’s mother found out the child was pregnant,” said a police officer. Subsequently, a case was registered and further investigations are on.

In a separate case, a 31-year-old history-sheeter was arrested for allegedly flashing to a neighbour in Adyar. The arrested was identified as A Ranganathan of Arunachalapuram in Adyar. “On Friday, the victim was standing outside her house when Ranganathan, standing in the next house, exposed his genitals to the woman,” said a police officer. A complaint was lodged at Sastri Nagar Police Station and Ranganathan was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Saturday. Police said Ranganathan had several robbery cases pending against him.