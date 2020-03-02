Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: 15-year-old boy rapes his own younger sister, arrested

In December 2019, the boy allegedly tied his sister’s hands and legs and raped her

Published: 02nd March 2020 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 02:26 AM   |  A+A-

Sexual assault, harassment, graphic

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 15-year-old boy was arrested on Sunday under the POCSO Act for allegedly raping his 14-year-old sister.

According to police, the siblings lived with their mother, who is a daily wage labourer. Their father had left home over a year ago. The sexual violence came to light only last week when the victim told her friend at school. The friend told her parents.

Based on a complaint from a member of the victim’s family, a case was registered at the Villivakkkam All Women Police Station on Saturday. During the investigation, it was found that in December 2019, the boy allegedly tied his sister’s hands and legs and raped her.

He is alleged to have threatened her not to inform their mother of the assault. Police are still investigating as to whether the sexual violence occurred once or several times. Police are also inquiring if the boy had taken any video of the alleged assault.

The boy was arrested under Sections 5 and 6 of the POCSO Act on Sunday and sent to an observation home. He will be produced before a Juvenile Justice board in the next few days.

Although the incident has caused shock, Vidya Reddy, of the Tulir Centre for the Prevention and Healing of Child Sexual Abuse, said sibling abuse is one of the most prevalent forms of intra-familial sexual abuse but it is the least considered or thought about.

In another incident, a man was arrested on Sunday on charges of impregnating a minor girl in Ennore. Police said 25-year-old Diwakar of Kattukuppam works as a daily wage labourer. He was believed to have been in a relationship with a 15-year old girl in the same locality and had promised to marry her. “Recently, the victim’s mother found out the child was pregnant,” said a police officer. Subsequently, a case was registered and further investigations are on.

In a separate case, a 31-year-old history-sheeter was arrested for allegedly flashing to a neighbour in Adyar. The arrested was identified as A Ranganathan of Arunachalapuram in Adyar. “On Friday, the victim was standing outside her house when Ranganathan, standing in the next house, exposed his genitals to the woman,” said a police officer. A complaint was lodged at Sastri Nagar Police Station and Ranganathan was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Saturday. Police said Ranganathan had several robbery cases pending against him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
POCSO Act Crime against children
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Telangana, Delhi report first positive cases of coronavirus: Centre
The wind tunnel facility at IISc, where experiments for the Gaganyaan mission are being conducted. (Photo | EPS)
Gaganyaan being flight-tested at IISc’s 61-year-old wind tunnel facility
An empoyee at a petrol bunk fills fuel in a car. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
You may have to pay more for fuel from April 1, here's why!
The wedding card features images of Hindu gods along with ‘Chand Mubarak.’ (Photo | Twitter)
Muslim man in UP prints wedding card with Hindu Gods to promote harmony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farha from Chand Bagh along with her five children came at GTB hospital looking for her Husband Sonu Dilshad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Kisko Papa kahenge ab ye bacche': Teary-eyed women ask after kids lose fathers in Delhi riots
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp